Arsenal is looking to snap up another Manchester City player

Arsenal has been linked to a potential move for Kalvin Phillips, as Mikel Arteta expresses interest in yet another Manchester City player. The Spanish manager has consistently shown his preference for players from his former club, and Phillips has faced difficulties since his transfer from Leeds United to City.

Despite Phillips’ presence, City has brought in new midfielders for their squad, suggesting a waning interest in relying on him.

A Report from Fichajes indicates that Arsenal is considering making a move for him. Arteta has a track record of signing players and nurturing them into better players, as he did with the likes of Martin Odegaard. The manager has been closely monitoring Phillips and believes that the midfielder could reach his full potential at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Phillips was a superb player on the books of Leeds United and his struggles at City have come as a surprise.

However, he could be revived in our squad, but we are at a stage where we should be signing players who can get into the team and make an impact immediately.

Phillips may need time to get up to speed, considering that he has hardly played at City and is probably not good enough to meet the high standards we have set recently.

