Arsenal is lurking as Italian club struggles to keep their target

Arsenal was linked with a summer move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as he shines in Serie A.

The midfielder has been one of the finest players in his role in European football, but his present employers want to keep him in their team.

They intend to hand him a new deal and both parties have been in talks so far.

Milinkovic-Savic has been valued at 120m euros by the Italians over the last few seasons, but he knows that fee is unrealistic and wants it lowered.

A report via Sport Witness says his entourage wants Lazio to make a good fee if he leaves, but it will not be outrageous.

One of their demands to sign a new deal is for his released clause to be pegged at around 60m euros.

They believe the fee is good enough for the midfielder’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic will bring valuable experience and productivity to our midfield if we add him to the group now.

The midfielder has been superb and he is one of the players to watch at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, we have a good set of midfielders now and do not need to pay an outrageous fee for a new man.

