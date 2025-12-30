Arsenal is making calls to lure Serie A star to the Emirates

Arsenal are keen on signing Kenan Yildiz, but they face strong competition from Chelsea and Liverpool, with all three clubs interested in bringing the attacker to the Premier League from Juventus. The Italian side is fully aware of the quality they have within their squad and is determined to retain one of the most highly regarded players in world football. As a result, Juventus have been working to secure his long-term future in Turin.

In recent weeks, Yildiz has been in discussions with the club over a contract extension, with both parties initially eager to reach an agreement that would see him remain at the heart of the project. However, negotiations have stalled due to a gap between what Juventus are willing to offer and what the player believes reflects his importance to the team. Despite this setback, Yildiz is understood to be open to staying, as he values his role and status at the club.

Arsenal Monitoring the Situation

Arsenal are closely monitoring developments and are keen to take advantage of the current uncertainty. The Gunners are aware that contract talks are ongoing and see an opportunity to position themselves as an alternative should negotiations fail to progress. Their interest reflects a broader strategy to strengthen the squad with elite talent capable of making an immediate impact.

While Yildiz remains focused on his future in Turin, Arsenal continue to push in the background. Their approach is based on the belief that the difference between the player and the club could yet create an opening for a move.

Juventus Response and Transfer Outlook

Juventus is reportedly prepared to reconsider its stance and meet the attacker’s demands to avoid losing him. However, according to Metro Sport, Arsenal have been making calls to encourage Yildiz to consider a switch to north London. This suggests that the Premier League club are serious about its pursuit, even as Juventus attempts to resolve the situation internally.

It remains unclear whether a transfer could be completed in January. For now, Arsenal’s interest is firm, and while Juventus continue to push for an agreement, the possibility of Yildiz moving to Arsenal in the near future cannot be ruled out.