Arsenal is making it hard for Pepe to leave the Emirates

Arsenal is seeking to part ways with Nicolas Pepe during this transfer window, but they are not inclined to do so without considering various factors.

As part of their ongoing efforts to trim their squad, Arsenal has been actively offloading players deemed surplus to requirements. The Ivorian winger, in particular, is one player they are looking to move on from.

Pepe was Arsenal’s record signing before that record was subsequently broken by the acquisition of Declan Rice in the current transfer window.

Despite their aspirations, Arsenal acknowledges the necessity of maintaining a balanced squad, considering their standing as a prominent club in the country.

Besiktas has emerged as a potential destination to help facilitate Pepe’s departure, which is viewed positively from Arsenal’s perspective. The Turkish club is reported to have agreed on personal terms with the player, with the hope of securing his services on a free transfer.

However, a report from Sport Witness suggests that Arsenal is unwilling to release Pepe from his contract to facilitate a free transfer. This stance reflects the club’s intention to negotiate a suitable deal rather than terminate his contract outright.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having spent a record fee on him, Pepe should not expect us to allow him to leave the club as a free agent.

We need to recoup some of the funds we spent on him before he leaves unless we have no other option than to let him go.

