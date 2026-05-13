Arsenal is making Luis Enrique miss award nights 

Luis Enrique missed the Ligue 1 award ceremony despite being among the potential recipients, as he has chosen to prioritise preparations for the upcoming Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

The two clubs are set to meet in one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 season, with both sides aiming to cap their campaigns with European glory. PSG are looking to retain their Champions League title, while Arsenal are chasing their first triumph in the competition’s history.

Enrique Focused On Arsenal Preparation

Rather than attending the ceremony, Enrique explained that his attention is fully directed towards analysing Arsenal ahead of the final. The PSG manager has been preparing his squad meticulously as the club seeks to defend their European crown.

PSG’s success in Europe has placed them among the elite sides in world football, and Enrique’s leadership has been central to their recent achievements. The opportunity to secure consecutive Champions League titles has further intensified the importance of his preparation work ahead of the final.

Arsenal, meanwhile, enter the fixture with strong momentum of their own, having enjoyed a highly successful campaign under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are aiming to complete a historic season by lifting Europe’s biggest prize for the first time.

Award Ceremony Comments

As reported by the Metro, Enrique addressed his decision to skip the event and made clear where his priorities lie at this stage of the season.

He said: “I never go to these kinds of events, I prefer to stay home, I need to study Arsenal.

“I’m very happy to see PSG players recognised, it’s well deserved. Those who win trophies do so because they deserve them. Congratulations to Pierre Sage, who deserved the best coach award. What he did this season at Lens is incredible.”

His comments show the level of focus within the PSG camp as they prepare for a decisive European showdown. With both teams in strong form, the final is expected to be a tightly contested battle decided by fine margins.

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