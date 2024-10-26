Arsenal is making plans to snap up top striker in the summer

Arsenal’s decision not to sign a striker during the summer transfer window is beginning to weigh heavily on the team’s performance. Despite being one of the Premier League’s title contenders and showing flashes of brilliance in certain matches, Mikel Arteta’s side has struggled with scoring consistently. Their inability to find the back of the net as frequently as desired has led to growing frustrations among fans, who believe that acquiring a new striker could significantly enhance the team’s attacking options.

During the last transfer window, Arsenal had set their sights on Benjamin Sesko as a potential target to bolster their attack. However, Sesko ultimately chose to stay at RB Leipzig, leaving the Gunners without a fresh face in their forward line. As the season progresses, it has become evident that Arsenal’s current roster may lack the depth and firepower needed to compete at the highest levels consistently. As a result, the club is reportedly making plans to target a striker in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal is now focusing its efforts on Dusan Vlahovic, the Serbian international currently playing for Juventus. Vlahovic has been regarded as one of the premier strikers in Europe, known for his powerful shot and clinical finishing abilities. However, there are indications that he may be on the move from Juventus if the club and the player cannot agree on a new contract. Given Arsenal’s prior interest in Vlahovic dating back to 2021, it seems they are eager to capitalise on any potential opportunity to secure his services.

Arteta has made it clear that he values Vlahovic’s capabilities and believes he could be a transformative addition to the squad. The prospect of adding a player of Vlahovic’s calibre could provide Arsenal with the goal-scoring threat they have been missing this season. Fans and analysts alike are hopeful that this time, the Gunners can successfully navigate the transfer market and bring in the striker they desperately need.

As the January transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Arsenal’s strategies and negotiations. With a solid forward option like Vlahovic potentially available, it would be a significant step towards solidifying their title challenge. Arteta’s commitment to enhancing his squad is apparent, and if they can secure a top-tier striker, it could change the dynamics of Arsenal’s season and help propel them closer to their ambitions of winning the Premier League.

