Arsenal is monitoring 24-year-old Bundesliga defender

Wolfsburg defender Ridle Baku is the latest name on the Arsenal shopping list as Mikel Arteta’s side looks to improve their squad in the summer.

The German has developed into one of the finest defenders in the Bundesliga and continues to perform to high standards. This makes him attractive to several clubs and Arsenal likes what they see in his performances.

The Gunners believe the right-back could be the perfect fit for them and they continue to follow him this term.

A report via Sport Witness says they have continued to monitor him and their interest could develop quickly.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Takehiro Tomiyasu constantly getting injured, we need a new man who can compete with Ben White in our right-back spot.

Baku is just 24 and will develop even further if he joins a top side like Arsenal and we need squad depth for next season.

At the start of the campaign, we will compete for four trophies, including the Champions League and we need depth to do well in most of them.

Baku could provide a better option at right back and he can also play in midfield, which further makes him a player we should sign.

