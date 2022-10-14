Arsenal is monitoring another teenage Brazilian talent

Arsenal has found joy in investing in Brazilian talents recently and they seem to have plans to sign even more.

The likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are showing that buying players from the South American nation is smart.

These players are leading the club to a Premier League title and they could get a compatriot as a teammate soon.

A report on Goal Brasil claims the Gunners are interested in a move for Robert Renan, a 19-year-old defender who plays for Corinthians.

He is quickly emerging as one of his country’s leading talents and European scouts are monitoring him.

Arsenal has had joy in plucking players, some well-known and some from obscurity, in Brazil.

He could be the next man that moves directly to London from the Brazilian top flight.

The report adds that Wolves and Chelsea are the two other clubs who could compete with the Gunners for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brazilian talents have often succeeded at Arsenal and that will give Renan confidence that we are the right next top club for him.

The youngster will struggle to break into our team now, so we will probably have to find a way to send him out on loan immediately after we sign him or leave him to keep developing back home.

“We have to find a way to win!”

