Arsenal is monitoring impressive Aston Villa teenager

Arsenal has been linked with a transfer for Aston Villa star, Carney Chukwuemeka.

The Gunners will continue to bolster their squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Mikel Arteta has received the club’s backing to rebuild the current group, and they will continue to add new players to his squad.

One player that might move to the Emirates is Chukwuemeka, even though he is not even a regular for Aston Villa yet.

Steven Gerrard is easing the 18-year-old into life at the club, but it is clear to see that he is one of the hottest prospects in the Villa squad.

Standard Sports says he is on the radar of Arsenal, and the Gunners have been watching him for a long time now.

The report claims he is one of the players who could join the Gunners when new stars are added to the group in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chukwuemeka has not even broken into the Villa side yet and we shouldn’t be thinking about signing him.

We have several top young talents coming through at the Emirates, including Charlie Patino.

Instead of signing another young and unproven player, we should groom the individuals currently coming through the ranks at the Emirates.