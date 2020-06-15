Arsenal is more disciplined at the back than you may think

Arsenal has been doing a lot better this year since Mikel Arteta became our new manager.

The Spaniard took over a team that lacked defensive discipline as well as the confidence to take on any side and to close out their wins when they take the lead.

However, since Arteta became the manager, we have become better at managing games and our defending has also become better.

We have conceded fewer goals and sometimes when a team concedes fewer goals or become better defensively it tells on the number of cards their players collect.

That hasn’t been the case for Arsenal with the Gunners not having a player that has collected up to eight yellow cards in the Premier League ahead of the restart.

Talksport released a list of players on the most yellow cards as well as red cards and no Arsenal player was featured on either list.

The yellow card list is led by Chelsea’s Jorginho who has also been suspended until the 22nd of this month because he has already accumulated 10 yellow cards.

The red card list sees just two players who have collected two red cards each this season, Christian Kabasele of Watford and Son Heung-Min of Tottenham.

This list shows that despite the progress we have made defensively, we are still a disciplined team, at least at the back.