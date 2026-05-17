Arsenal Is More Than Just A Football Club To Me

Arsenal means different things to different Gooners, but I do not think, personally, until yesterday, I truly knew what it meant for me.

I can recall sitting at The Tollington Arms in 2022 surrounded by many Gooners while involved with the Emirates Stadium banner redesign process, and during it one of the questions they asked us all was: “What does Arsenal mean to you?” Despite reading the energy in the room and feeling emotional, I am not sure if I had a true answer or definition in my heart, body, and soul.

Last night I had a dream that Arsenal were playing Liverpool, with everyone at The Emirates standing and chanting as loud as possible: “We love you Arsenal, we do,” and inside I felt an almighty love and understanding for the club. It was there and then, in a dream state, that I understood what Arsenal really meant to me.

Arsenal Is About Togetherness And Identity

It is a feeling of togetherness, community, passion, and loyalty in the face of winning, drawing, or losing, which made me realise that Arsenal Football Club is more than just winning trophies and dominating the beautiful game, it is far more than that.

Arsenal is not only in my DNA by being related to 1930s Arsenal legend Ted Drake, who holds the record for the most goals, seven, scored in an English top-flight football match over 90 years ago, it is part of my identity and social fabric.

It is something that ties me to other people regardless of background, whether they support the Spuds down the road or any other football club, which is socially wholesome in many ways, especially during such times of political and social division that we are seeing in the streets of London and in the media, which I will say no more about.

I would not say I am one of these people who, despite my family relations and connection, goes and watches Arsenal all of the time or is able to afford to do so. In fact, I am quite the opposite.

Apart from when I went and watched West Ham last season after being invited by The Gunners due to the Highbury remembrance plaque unveiling of my great grandad, the previous time before that was just before Covid when we beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0 at home thanks to an early David Luiz winner. However, I do regularly stay up to date with the club we all love and adore, as well as reading the latest news.

Why Football Supporters Matter

Sometimes I try to switch off from Arsenal so it does not consume my mind or family conversations, but at times it is impossible, especially right now with Arsenal on course to lift their first league title in a generation since the Invincible campaign of 2004, which I cannot remember.

They always say “without fans football is nothing” and, without trying to be too morbid, it is true. Without the supporters you just have 22 men running around a pitch together, which is hardly inclusive or appealing to the masses.

So raise a glass for being a Gooner!!!

COYG!!!

Liam Harding

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