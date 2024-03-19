Arsenal is named among suitors for Bayern Munich star

Joshua Kimmich has emerged as a potential transfer target for Arsenal amid uncertainty surrounding his future at Bayern Munich.

The German midfielder is widely regarded as one of the premier talents in Europe and has consistently showcased his abilities over several seasons.

Bayern Munich finds themselves in a crisis this season, facing the prospect of relinquishing their league title to Bayer Leverkusen amidst reports of unrest within the squad under manager Thomas Tuchel.

With the possibility of key players departing the club at the end of the season, Kimmich is among those rumoured to be considering a move.

As a result, several clubs have already expressed interest in acquiring his services, with Arsenal reportedly among them, as per the Daily Mail.

Arsenal’s strong position in the Premier League standings and their advancement to the Champions League quarterfinals make them an attractive destination for top talents like Kimmich, positioning them as one of the premier sides in Europe once again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kimmich has been one of the best talents in Europe since he emerged as a player for Bayern Munich, and the German will significantly improve our options at the Allianz Stadium.

If we win the league or the Champions League, players like him will seriously consider our offer, so we have to work hard to end this season well.