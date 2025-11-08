Arsenal is nearing a record that has stayed for nearly four decades

Arsenal are currently enjoying a superb run of form ahead of their Premier League clash with Sunderland today. The Gunners have been in outstanding shape, maintaining an unbeaten streak that began after their draw with Manchester City. As they prepare to visit the Stadium of Light, Arsenal have not conceded a goal in their last four consecutive league matches, demonstrating remarkable defensive consistency.

Arsenal’s Defensive Strength and Record Pursuit

The Gunners will undoubtedly aim to extend that impressive record with another clean sheet against the Black Cats. However, achieving it may prove more difficult than in recent weeks. Sunderland, newly promoted to the Premier League, has surprised many with its strong performances and has established itself as one of the most consistent teams in the competition so far. Their attacking intent and home advantage could pose a real challenge for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal are well aware of the threat that Sunderland presents. The Gunners understand the importance of maintaining composure and discipline, as a single lapse could prove costly. Central defenders Gabriel and William Saliba have been instrumental in Arsenal’s recent defensive solidity, and both players will be eager to continue their fine form. If they succeed in keeping another clean sheet, it would mark a significant milestone for the club.

A Record Dating Back to 1987

According to the BBC, the last Arsenal team to record five consecutive league clean sheets was George Graham’s side in 1987. Achieving this feat would therefore mean that Arteta’s team had matched a defensive record that even the legendary Arsène Wenger never managed during his long tenure. Such an accomplishment would underline the progress Arsenal have made under Arteta’s leadership, particularly in their organisation and defensive discipline.

Nevertheless, Sunderland’s determination and strong form this season mean the fixture will not be straightforward. Arsenal must approach the game with focus and respect for their opponents if they wish to maintain their impressive momentum. A victory, combined with another clean sheet, would not only reinforce their title ambitions but also etch this current side into the club’s history books.

