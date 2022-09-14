Arsenal is negotiating new deals with at least three players

After bolstering their squad with some important players, Arsenal has turned their attention towards handing new deals to some of their exciting talents.

The Gunners have a core group of young players that are driving their success in this campaign.

They are on top of the Premier League table, and they have started their European campaign with a win.

The club wishes to keep making progress, and it also recognises the importance of keeping its key men happy.

With that in mind, they are now locked in talks to extend the contract of some important members of their first team.

The Sun claims they have contacted the representatives of William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli. This is in addition to Arsenal working on a new for Bukayo Saka, which we covered here.

These players are trusted members of Mikel Arteta’s team, and Arsenal wants to ensure they are committed to them for the long term.

The report adds that Edu hopes to get them on a new deal individually before the January transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to keep most of our current group together if we want to keep making progress.

Saka, Martinelli and Saliba are still very young, and it makes almost no sense to allow them to leave cheaply or as a free agent.

Because they enjoy their football at the Emirates, we expect them to have little problems extending their deals with the club.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…