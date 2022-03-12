Arsenal is no closer to signing Serie A ace than they were last summer

Arsenal has Lautaro Martinez on their wishlist as they seek new attackers in the next transfer window.

The Gunners have lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and that position is a spot they will sort out in the summer.

Several strikers are on their wishlist and one of them is Martinez as he continues to shine for Inter Milan.

The Argentinian is one of the best strikers in Serie A and he also proved his worth in Europe this season.

Several clubs want to sign him and Arsenal has remained optimistic that they can persuade him to join them.

However, Tutto Sport insists Mikel Arteta’s side is no closer to landing him in the summer.

The report maintains the striker sees himself as a key player for Inter and he is prepared to spend the next few seasons at the Milan side.

This means Arsenal’s chances of adding him to their squad are very slim, and it might take too much to lure him to London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinez is one of the finest strikers we can add to the current squad, and it is sad to hear that he is not leaving Milan soon.

However, we have several other attacking targets on our wishlist, and we just need to sign an alternative to him.

A striker with Premier League experience is probably the best option we should get.

