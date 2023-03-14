Arsenal is no longer keen on Premier League midfielder according to journalist

Arsenal is no longer keen to add Youri Tielemans to their squad, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Gunners have had the Belgian on their shopping list for a long time, but in the last two transfer windows, they did not make a serious effort to sign him.

It seemed they were waiting to add him to their squad as a free agent, but it has now been revealed that he does not appeal to them as much as he did in 2021.

Having targeted the likes of Douglas Luiz and Moises Caicedo instead, Jones reveals they might not fight for Tielemans even when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

He writes on Give Me Sport:

“Full background checks of the player have already been observed and there are good references in terms of his character and suitability. Yet as they contemplate how to keep the team moving forwards there needs to be a final decision on whether he can elevate them in terms of European standing.

“The current feeling is that the club will probably look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements, despite the finances attached.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans has been superb for Leicester City for much of his time in England and wants to join a bigger club.

The Belgian has had better times in the competition but does not seem to be at his best in the last two seasons.

This has made him unappealing and Arsenal certainly will not want to add him to their squad just for the sake of it.

