Arsenal is no longer keen on signing Real Madrid man

Arsenal were among the most prominent suitors for Rodrygo during the summer, at a time when it appeared increasingly possible that the attacker might depart Real Madrid. Although the Spanish club wished to retain him and intended to allow their incoming manager to determine his long-term role, the situation created an opportunity that Arsenal were prepared to explore. Despite losing his regular starting place towards the end of last season, Rodrygo was still widely regarded as an important figure for Los Blancos. Even so, a player of his calibre would naturally expect to be involved from the beginning of matches, and when that did not occur consistently, Arsenal considered the possibility of securing his signature.

The player, however, publicly affirmed his loyalty to Madrid and stated that he had no intention of leaving. That stance appeared to stall any potential move, yet circumstances have shifted under Xabi Alonso. The new manager cannot provide uninterrupted starting roles for every high-profile player at his disposal, and Rodrygo has found himself among those struggling for consistent inclusion. The subsequent frustration has reportedly led him to reassess his position, and a departure in the next summer transfer window is now viewed as a realistic prospect.

Arsenal reconsider their position

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are no longer as enthusiastic about pursuing Rodrygo as they once were. The report indicates that the club do not feel a player of his profile is now required and that the current squad is viewed as sufficiently strong without the addition of the Brazilian. This marks a significant change from their earlier stance, when they had been prepared to react swiftly should he become available.

The evolving priorities within the team, combined with the development of existing attacking options, have contributed to this shift in perspective. Arsenal appear content with the balance and productivity of their current attacking unit, and they believe that further reinforcement in Rodrygo’s position is unnecessary at this stage.

Future uncertainty for Rodrygo

Rodrygo’s situation at Madrid remains fluid. While he has previously spoken of his commitment to the club, the lack of regular starting opportunities under the present system has created a degree of uncertainty regarding his long-term future. Should he ultimately seek a move, interest from other major European clubs would likely emerge, given his talent and experience at the highest level.

For Arsenal, though, the moment seems to have passed. Their squad structure has evolved, and their ambitions for the next phase of the project no longer appear to involve the pursuit of Rodrygo. Whether Madrid resolves his role internally or whether he becomes one of the high-profile names on the market next summer, his next steps will be watched closely across Europe.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…