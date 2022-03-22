Arsenal is no longer the favourite to sign classy Dutchman

Arsenal has long been linked with a move for Noa Lang as he shines for Belgian side, Club Brugge.

The Netherlands international attacker has had a great season and it could be his last in the Belgian Pro League.

Arsenal wants to sign the 22-year-old as they look to bolster their attacking options at the end of this season.

Lang’s 6 goals and 12 assists from 29 league games for Brugge make him an exciting option to add to the Gunners’ squad.

A move to the Premier League is the dream of most footballers around the world and that should have naturally made Lang gravitate towards Arsenal.

However, a report via Sport Witness claims the Gunners are no longer his preferred option.

It claims he is now more likely to join AC Milan because of their approach towards youthful players.

The Serie A side has some of the finest young players in Europe and he believes he will thrive there.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We also have a good reputation for helping young players to develop their careers.

Our team has some of the best young talents in Europe and we need to sell a move to the Emirates well to Lang if we are serious about adding him to our squad.

The attacker could help us add more goals and assists to our game even if he doesn’t start all the time.

