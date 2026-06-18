Arsenal is not afraid to pay a huge fee for teenage forward

Eli Junior Kroupi has emerged as one of the most sought-after young players in European football following a superb maiden season in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

The Frenchman enjoyed a remarkable campaign and finished as the highest-scoring teenager in England’s top flight, an achievement that has significantly enhanced his reputation across the continent.

His performances have attracted attention from several leading clubs, with many viewing him as one of the brightest young talents currently playing in European football. As a result, speculation surrounding his future has continued to grow in recent months.

Bournemouth Determined to Protect Their Asset

Bournemouth regard Kroupi as one of their most important players, but the club have long been recognised for their willingness to sell when the right offer arrives.

The Cherries are expected to consider substantial bids for the forward, although reports suggest they could demand more than €100 million for his signature. Such a valuation reflects both his potential and the importance of his contribution to the team.

The sizeable asking price is also seen as a way of discouraging clubs from making a move this summer, particularly given the growing interest in the teenager from some of Europe’s biggest sides.

Arsenal and PSG Monitoring Situation

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to spend heavily in an attempt to sign Kroupi because they believe he has the potential to become one of the best players in the world.

Despite still being a teenager, he already plays with confidence and fearlessness, qualities that have impressed scouts and decision-makers at elite clubs. Those attributes, combined with his productivity in front of goal, have convinced admirers that he could develop into an even bigger star in the years ahead.

Both clubs reportedly view him as a player capable of making a significant impact if his development continues at its current rate. That belief explains their willingness to consider a major financial commitment.

While Bournemouth remain determined to keep hold of him unless an exceptional offer arrives, Arsenal are reportedly prepared to make a substantial investment because they believe Kroupi can reward that faith with top-level performances and continued growth in the future.

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