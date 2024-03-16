Arsenal is not as serious as suggested in Serie A striker

Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe, impressing with his performances at Bologna.

The Dutch striker is enjoying a stellar season, showcasing his talent and making a significant impact in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Bologna, traditionally fighting for survival in Serie A, find themselves in contention for a European place this season, largely due to Zirkzee’s brilliance along with the contributions of his teammates.

With his standout performances, Zirkzee has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, who are closely monitoring his progress. Valued at around 80 million euros, Zirkzee’s price tag is within the reach of Premier League clubs.

Despite Arsenal’s interest, reports from FC Inter News suggest that their pursuit of Zirkzee may not be as serious as portrayed in the media. As a result, it’s likely that Zirkzee will remain in Italy.

While other top Italian clubs may also be interested in signing him, none are willing to meet the hefty 80 million euro valuation set by Bologna. This situation leaves Bologna in a challenging position, potentially facing a lower transfer fee if Zirkzee is sold to a non-English club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee has had a good season at Bologna, but we have better options on our shopping list, and he does not look prolific enough for our team.

