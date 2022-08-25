Arsenal is not expected to compete with West Ham for long-term target

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta for much of this transfer window, and the Brazilian looks set to move to the Premier League.

However, it is unlikely to be the Emirates because another English club wants to sign him.

Reports claim West Ham has advanced in talks to add him to their squad before this window closes.

Arsenal is still active in the market, and this show that Lyon is willing to cash in on him.

Ideally, it should spur them into action to try to hijack the move. However, a report on The Independent is now revealing that the Gunners are not expected to make a bid for him, clearing the way for the Hammers to get their man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have signed some impressive players in recent transfer windows, and our creative midfield probably doesn’t have space for a new player.

Fabio Vieira has still not found space to play. Adding Paqueta to the group will make his situation worse.

But squad depth is very important, and nothing is as delightful as being spoilt for choice of whom to pick as a football manager.

If we don’t move for him, that would be a clear sign to our current options that we trust them, and they need to do well for us in this campaign.

