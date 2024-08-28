Arsenal is not interested in a late sale of Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal may still sell some players in the closing days and hours of the transfer window, but Jakub Kiwior will not be one of them.
The Polish defender faces increased competition for playing time after the Gunners signed Riccardo Calafiori during this window.
This has led clubs to express interest in signing Kiwior, hoping Arsenal might be willing to entertain offers.
Initially, it seemed Arsenal was open to his departure, but no club showed serious interest earlier in the window. Some are now considering a late approach as the deadline approaches.
However, they are likely to face firm resistance, as a report from Foot Mercato indicates that Arsenal is no longer open to letting Kiwior leave.
With four competitions to compete in, the Gunners have plenty of matches ahead and will need depth in their squad.
While Kiwior may not start every game, he is expected to get significant playing time.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kiwior is a top player, and he would be an ideal replacement for our current first-choice options.
The defender will also want to remain with us because he knows he can win some trophies this season.
I was just thinking “Where is Kiwior?”
He seems to have disappeared off the radar since his rumours were very prevalent earlier in the transfer window.
I should think the main reason he is not for sale is because of the current injury to Tomiyasu and his ongoing issues.
With our current crop of players
Arsenal does not need Kiwior.
Whenever he played we struggled in our defence.
Selling him is a goid option
Kiwior may find game time difficult to come by this season
With Timber showing signs of full recovery and the signing of Kalafiori, it’s difficult to see him earning any much game minutes.
I think Arteta is playing safe by keeping Kiwior. May be the immediate long term thinking may be to sell Tomiyasu and keep Kiwior
We need him.