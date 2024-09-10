Arsenal is not interested in selling fringe player to Turkish club

Jorginho continues to attract transfer interest from Turkish clubs, as their transfer window remains open.

The Italy international has struggled for regular game time at Arsenal due to the club’s midfield depth. However, he remains an important figure in the dressing room, and Arsenal offered him a one-year contract extension last season.

His current deal runs until the summer, after which he will become a free agent. Despite this, Arsenal is not interested in letting him leave before his contract expires.

Turkish clubs, particularly Galatasaray, have reportedly shown strong interest in signing him. However, Arsenal has no intention of selling.

According to the Daily Mail, the club is aware that the Turkish transfer window is still open and that there might be late attempts to secure a deal, but the Gunners are prepared to reject all approaches.

Jorginho also seems content at the Emirates, and the club does not expect him to push for a move.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho may not have been playing games, but more competitions are opening up for us, and we will need his services, so we need to keep him.

The midfielder’s influence in the dressing room is also important because he is respected among the players.

