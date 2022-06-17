Arsenal is not put off by £86m asking price for Serie A striker

Victor Osimhen has been on Arsenal’s radar since he played for Lille in France, and Napoli beat them to his signature.
The Nigerian remains one of the finest young strikers in Europe, and he has been proving his class at Napoli since he moved to Serie A.
The Italians broke their transfer record to add him to their squad and would be more than happy to keep him.
However, Arsenal is insisting on adding the 23-year-old to their group, and they have placed a valuation on the former Wolfsburg teenager.
A report on The Sun reports says Napoli wants £86m for his signature. That fee should ideally scare anyone away.
But it maintains that Arsenal doesn’t seem unfazed, and they will happily break their transfer record to add him to their team.
Just Arsenal Opinion
When you see the players that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are buying, you can tell that we need to keep spending to win a title.
Osimhen has the goals in him to help us move up on the league table by the end of next season, and we must splash the cash to add him to our squad.
But Gabriel Jesus is another good striker, and we might struggle to sign both of them in the same transfer window.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – The Transfer Show: How will Raphinha fit into the Arsenal team?
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
I presume that any Club who are prepared to pay £30m for a 22 year old attacking midfielder who didn’t even play regularly in the Portuguese League last year… or alternatively to consider buying a CF who struggled to score goals for one of the highest scoring teams in Europe….would believe that Osimhen could turn out to be a worthwhile purchase.
Its not surprising that Napoli want something around £80m for him given that they paid over £60m in the first place…Arsenal might however want to consider that Napoli might be interested in Torreira…and possibly Mari…who’s fees might go some way towards “sweetening” the pot.
👍👍
BUY NKUNKU for 100m and close the transfer
stable no. 3 and stable no.2, striker and nkunku are all what we need
It was an enticing read until I saw “A report in the sun” which made me realise that is was all a load of total crap.
Honestly…
Can you see Arsenal paying £86 million when they could get Jesus for £36 million less with a proven Premiership record.
I correct myself…
When you could get Jesus, Tieleman and save £9 million..
Jesus is 50 million apparently
We sign him and pay for Haaland