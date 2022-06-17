Arsenal is not put off by £86m asking price for Serie A striker

Victor Osimhen has been on Arsenal’s radar since he played for Lille in France, and Napoli beat them to his signature.

The Nigerian remains one of the finest young strikers in Europe, and he has been proving his class at Napoli since he moved to Serie A.

The Italians broke their transfer record to add him to their squad and would be more than happy to keep him.

However, Arsenal is insisting on adding the 23-year-old to their group, and they have placed a valuation on the former Wolfsburg teenager.

A report on The Sun reports says Napoli wants £86m for his signature. That fee should ideally scare anyone away.

But it maintains that Arsenal doesn’t seem unfazed, and they will happily break their transfer record to add him to their team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

When you see the players that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are buying, you can tell that we need to keep spending to win a title.

Osimhen has the goals in him to help us move up on the league table by the end of next season, and we must splash the cash to add him to our squad.

But Gabriel Jesus is another good striker, and we might struggle to sign both of them in the same transfer window.

