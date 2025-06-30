Arsenal is not worried about Premier League rivals in striker chase

Hugo Ekitike has emerged as the latest striker Arsenal are genuinely interested in signing this transfer window, with the French forward expected to make a move to the Emirates soon.

After a tough start to his career at PSG, where opportunities were limited, Ekitike found his footing at Eintracht Frankfurt. Last season, he impressed by scoring 15 league goals, stepping up admirably after the club sold Omar Marmoush to Manchester City. His performances have not only helped his current club in the Bundesliga but also on the European stage, catching the eye of several top clubs across the continent.

Growing interest from Premier League clubs

Ekitike’s fine form has not gone unnoticed in England. Liverpool has reportedly added him to their wishlist, viewing him as a potential replacement should they decide to sell Darwin Núñez to Napoli in the near future. The Reds are known for being pragmatic in the transfer market, and Ekitike fits their profile as a promising striker with experience in a major European league.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also said to have identified Ekitike as a key target this summer. The Red Devils are looking for new attacking options to bolster their frontline, and the French striker’s pace and finishing ability make him an attractive option. The competition between these Premier League giants has naturally intensified Arsenal’s interest in the player.

Arsenal’s renewed focus amid transfer challenges

Arsenal have recently stepped up their pursuit of Ekitike as negotiations for other striker targets like Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Sesko have faced delays. According to reports from Goal, the Gunners remain confident they can secure Ekitike despite the interest from their rivals.

Ekitike is viewed as a quality striker who could strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options immediately. If a deal for him can be completed swiftly, it would be a significant boost for the Gunners, especially as they aim to challenge for silverware next season. The club’s scouting and management believe he has the attributes needed to succeed in the Premier League and contribute goals regularly.

In summary, Hugo Ekitike’s rise in recent months has made him one of the most talked-about strikers in the transfer market. Arsenal’s determination to sign him reflects their ambition to add proven goal scorers and improve their chances of ending their trophy drought.

