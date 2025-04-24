Arsenal is not worried about Real Madrid in the race for £52 million man

When Real Madrid expresses interest in a player that another club is targeting, it often becomes a cause for concern, as the Spanish giants are known for their persistence and rarely accept rejection.

The Whites consistently seek to reinforce their squad, and with the summer transfer window approaching, they are once again expected to strengthen their ranks. Among the names reportedly on their radar is Martin Zubimendi, who is also a key transfer target for Arsenal.

While Arsenal have recently initiated discussions to retain Thomas Partey at the Emirates Stadium, the club is still expected to secure a new midfielder once the current season concludes. With Jorginho set to depart, Zubimendi has emerged as the leading candidate to fill the impending void in midfield.

However, Real Madrid have also set their sights on the Euro 2024 winner and remain confident in their ability to persuade him to remain in Spain beyond this campaign. Their interest poses a significant challenge to Arsenal’s pursuit, given the club’s track record and considerable allure when it comes to attracting top talent.

Despite the competition, Arsenal reportedly remain undeterred. As cited by Mirror Football, the Gunners believe they are still well-positioned to secure Zubimendi’s signature. The report states that Arsenal remains convinced they will win the race for his signature. This confidence persists even though the player has yet to make a definitive decision regarding his future.

It is suggested that Zubimendi may be inclined to embrace a new challenge, which could potentially tip the balance in Arsenal’s favour. Should he choose to explore opportunities outside Spain, the Premier League club may find itself in an advantageous position.

While the final outcome remains uncertain, both clubs appear determined in their pursuit of the highly-rated midfielder, and the coming weeks are likely to be decisive in shaping his next move.