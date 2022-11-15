Arsenal is now a model of success as Ajax is urged to copy Arteta’s playbook

Arsenal has consistently improved under the management of Mikel Arteta since the Spaniard became the club’s manager.

There have been tough times during his tenure, but he is a superb leader and has made a number of decisions that showed his strength of character.

The Spaniard is overseeing an Arsenal team that is leading the league table and could win the title by the end of the season.

His boys are overachieving and there was a turning point in their return to form earlier this year.

The gaffer got rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his persistent lack of discipline and it seemed to improve the team immediately.

Dutch giants, Ajax, are struggling and the former player Arnold Bruggink has urged them to copy Arteta and get rid of some players.

He said to ESPN via Voetbal International: “Aubameyang didn’t follow Arteta’s rules, who got rid of his top scorer. The club supported him, Aubameyang left and things started to turn. Then you see a change. You could say goodbye to two or three players at Ajax.”

When you become successful, people will study the key decisions you made that turned things around for you.

Arteta’s decision to sack Auba was a risk at the time, but he was sure he made the right choice and now the team looks in better shape.

