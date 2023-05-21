Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal is now ahead of Chelsea in the race for Premier League midfielder

Arsenal is reportedly set to return to Brighton in an attempt to sign Moises Caicedo again despite their much-publicised interest in Declan Rice.

The Gunners were keen to add the Ecuadorian to their squad in the last transfer window, but Brighton would not sell.

Instead, he signed a new deal, but that will not stop the Gunners from adding him to their squad when this term finishes.

The midfielder also wants to play at a top club and would be eager to make the move to London, but Chelsea is also interested.

The Blues have shown they are open to signing any player in the last few transfer windows and have the money to compete with Arsenal for his signature.

However, Football Insider insists Arsenal is in pole position to win the race because of their return to the Champions League.

Caicedo is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League now, with an amazing work rate.

We need that in our team and he will be the ideal long-term replacement for Thomas Partey, who is not in his best form right now.

However, we must be prepared to pay a lot of money to add him to our squad because of his new deal and the competition for his signature.

  1. Moises Caicedo and his connection seems a smarter bunch than the Mudryk set, can’t see Stanford Bridge derailing this one.

    Reply

