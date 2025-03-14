Arsenal is now ahead of the competition for coveted Euro 2024 winner

For the second consecutive summer, Arsenal will attempt to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao and could well succeed this time.

The winger, who was a key figure in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, attracted a great deal of attention last summer when the Gunners did everything they could to convince him to join. Despite these efforts, Williams chose to remain at Athletic Bilbao, where he has long been expected to continue, following in the footsteps of his brother who has spent much of his career with the Basque club.

However, this will not deter Arsenal from trying again, and it seems that the Gunners are now closer than ever to securing his signature. At the end of the current season, Williams will have to make a decision about his future, and several reports continue to link him with a move to the Emirates, as was the case last summer.

This time, however, the situation is different. Arsenal faces competition from several clubs, with Bayern Munich emerging as their primary rival in the race for Williams. The German club has the financial resources to make an enticing offer, which could potentially convince the winger to make the switch to the Bundesliga. However, reports suggest that Bayern Munich is in a financially precarious position, as they are likely to need to sell players before they can make new signings.

According to a report from Caught Offside, this presents Arsenal with a significant advantage in their pursuit of Williams. Given Bayern Munich’s financial constraints, the Gunners could be in a stronger position to secure the player’s services, particularly if they are able to offer him consistent playing time and the prospect of continuing to develop his game in the Premier League.

Williams would be an excellent addition to Arsenal’s attacking options. His pace, flair, and ability to create chances make him one of the most exciting young talents in European football. If the Gunners manage to win the race for his signature, it would be a massive coup for the club. However, as Arsenal fans know all too well, it is likely to be another tough summer in the transfer market, with several other clubs ready to compete for the same targets.