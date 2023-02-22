Arsenal is now almost certain to win the race to sign Tielemans

Arsenal has been installed as the favourite to sign Youri Tielemans on a free transfer.

The Belgian midfielder has been one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League in the last few seasons and continues to do well even as he runs down his contract at Leicester City.

As one of the finest midfielders around, several clubs have an interest in Tielemans and the midfielder will likely be spoilt for the choice of the club to join.

However, Football Insider insists at the moment, Arsenal is leading the race for his signature and the Gunners are the club most likely to add him to their group.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is a top player, which explains why many sides are eyeing a move for him, so we must be prepared to battle hard to win the race for his signature.

The Belgian has done very well in England and that experience means he probably would only need a little bit of time to start performing for us if he makes the transfer.

Although reports claim we lead the race, we should be cautious and continue to discuss with his entourage until we find an agreement for his signature.

