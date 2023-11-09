Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal is now behind Chelsea in the race for a Premier League striker

Arsenal is actively pursuing the addition of Ivan Toney to their squad in the current January transfer window, recognising their need for more goals.

While Arsenal boasts some talented attackers, they lack a consistently prolific striker who can be relied upon to help them achieve their goals.

As a team with aspirations of winning the league this season, Arsenal must increase their goal-scoring output, and Toney could be the solution.

The suspended Brentford striker is set to return to action in January and has already attracted the attention of several top Premier League clubs.

Arsenal and Chelsea are the two clubs showing the most interest in securing his signature, and for a while, it seemed Arsenal had the upper hand in this pursuit.

However, according to a report from Football Insider, Chelsea is making a determined effort to bring him into their squad and is currently ahead of Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Toney is one of the finest strikers in England and will do better at a bigger club, so we have to fight to add him to our group.

The interest of Chelsea will make it slightly harder for us to sign him at a reasonable price, but we must show that we are also a top club and seal the deal for his signature.

  2. I don’t fancy Toney. We should look for a striker in the south American market, not just Brazil. Man City got Jesus from there, sold him to us and got an even better striker in Alvarez from Argentina. There are lots of talented strikers out there. Our scouts should work harder. And, with Partey always injured we need a defensive midfielder to help Declan Rice. He can’t do It alone. Partey, Elneny Jorginho out in the summer.

