Arsenal is now behind Premier League rival is the race for Salzburg star

Zambian Football is reporting that West Ham is leading Arsenal in the race to sign Patson Daka.

The RB Salzburg star has been scoring goals with reckless abandon after stepping up to fill the void left by Erling Haaland’s departure to Borussia Dortmund.

He looks set to become the next big player to leave the Austrian side as they continue to churn out talent after talent.

Daka scored 27 goals in 28 league games last season to continue his prolific run of form for them.

At 22, he has a lot of time to get even better and we expect him to leave them anytime now.

Arsenal faces a dilemma over which of their strikers will be sold and which would be kept on.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have expiring deals and it remains unclear if they would be allowed to leave.

If any is sold, the Gunners will need a replacement and they could do a lot worse than Daka right now.

The report says the Hammers haven’t really replaced Sebastian Haller who left them in January and they see Daka as the perfect replacement for the Ivorian.

Arsenal has promoted Folarin Balogun to the first team and that makes selling at least one striker this summer very likely before they can sign Daka.