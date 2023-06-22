Arsenal is now being linked with a Declan Rice alternative

Amid complications in their pursuit of Declan Rice, Arsenal is reportedly considering alternative options in the transfer window. The Gunners have seen their bids for Rice rejected by West Ham, and Manchester City’s interest has added further competition.

As the price for Rice is likely to rise due to the increased competition, Arsenal may choose to withdraw their interest rather than overpay for the player. In light of this, there are reports from FC Inter News that Arsenal has turned their attention to Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.

Barella is highly regarded as one of the top Italian midfielders and has consistently performed well in both domestic and international competitions. Although he may not generate the same level of hype as Rice, his proven ability to contribute effectively on the field makes him an appealing option for Arsenal.

However, it is important to note that Arsenal could still face competition from other top clubs in their pursuit of Barella, although he is expected to be a more affordable option compared to Rice.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have complicated the move for Rice by our unwillingness to meet West Ham’s valuation and will only have ourselves to blame if we miss out on him, but it is good that we have a fine alternative player we can turn to.