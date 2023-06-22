Arsenal is now being linked with a Declan Rice alternative

Amid complications in their pursuit of Declan Rice, Arsenal is reportedly considering alternative options in the transfer window. The Gunners have seen their bids for Rice rejected by West Ham, and Manchester City’s interest has added further competition.
As the price for Rice is likely to rise due to the increased competition, Arsenal may choose to withdraw their interest rather than overpay for the player. In light of this, there are reports from FC Inter News that Arsenal has turned their attention to Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.
Barella is highly regarded as one of the top Italian midfielders and has consistently performed well in both domestic and international competitions. Although he may not generate the same level of hype as Rice, his proven ability to contribute effectively on the field makes him an appealing option for Arsenal.
However, it is important to note that Arsenal could still face competition from other top clubs in their pursuit of Barella, although he is expected to be a more affordable option compared to Rice.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have complicated the move for Rice by our unwillingness to meet West Ham’s valuation and will only have ourselves to blame if we miss out on him, but it is good that we have a fine alternative player we can turn to.
Arsenal will NEVER get back to challenging for significant silverware with KSE as owners. Stan did say he didn’t buy Arsenal to win trophies. Fans need to stop capping and say it as it is. Arsenal owners are not football fans and that’s the underlying problem. The irony of the situation is that the way they are doing the Rice transfer is what they should have done with Havertz… Fans in England needs to protest and protest BIG
Not a matter of “complicating” Rices transfer but of mutually agreeing a price and payment structure.
IF it canot be done then , quite sensibly and reasonably, we move to another target which is normal and wise practise.
And not in the least bit “complicating”, you ignorant and unwise “JA Opinion”, aka Ad Martin!
It’s “unwise” to consistently miss out on your “number one ☝️” target 🎯 and claim to want to win 🏆 trophies. Yesterday’s price isn’t today’s price. Big clubs get their number one ☝️ targets instead of making excuses.
Jon fox, are you aware of how your club has acted in regards to trying to buy Rice. The first offer was £60 million with £15million add ons you are not going to achieve any time soon, with only £15 million of that upfront and the rest over a protracted period. Not much change with the second bid. Neither of these bids 1. Show Arsenal in a good light 2. Are just wasting people’s time in the hope that Rice will try and force through a move that will not happen as is as Arsenal are a million miles away from the asking price and expected terms. I hasten to add I have no axe to grind with Arsenal, my Granddad was a Gooner and my best friend is but this is not how a classy club acts
OT: Juventus says they will take Partey from us , our only world class player and it’s for a peanuts fee.
Arsenal do have a reputation of doing exactly this crap.