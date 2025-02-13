Arsenal is now clear favourite for player who snubbed them in the summer

Arsenal wanted to sign Benjamin Sesko in the summer and made their interest clear to the Slovenian youngster at RB Leipzig. At one stage, it appeared they had convinced him to make the move to the Emirates, but he ultimately rejected their approach, choosing instead to continue his development at his current club.

Despite missing out on his signature, the Gunners did not sign another striker, seemingly leaving the position open with the intention of making another move for Sesko in the future. Their pursuit of a new frontman continued into January when they attempted to sign Ollie Watkins, but their approach was rejected by Aston Villa, who were unwilling to lose their main striker midway through the season.

Arsenal are expected to bring in a new striker in the summer, and it now appears that Sesko could finally be the one to join them. According to Sport Witness, the Gunners never lost sight of the attacker and are now in the strongest position to secure his signature. He is widely expected to leave RB Leipzig at the end of the season, and Arsenal have ensured they are in contention to land him when the time comes.

Sesko has been progressing well in Germany, showcasing his potential as a top striker. His physical attributes, technical ability, and goal-scoring instinct make him an exciting prospect. However, while he is clearly a player with immense potential, there remains some uncertainty about whether he has the experience to provide Arsenal with an immediate boost in quality.

The Premier League presents a different challenge to the Bundesliga, and Sesko may need time to adapt to the intensity and physicality of English football. If he does make the move, patience will be required as he develops and adjusts to the demands of playing at the highest level. Nonetheless, if Arsenal can secure his signing, he could prove to be a valuable long-term addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.