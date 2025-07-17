Arsenal is now close to completing a move for English teenager

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the signing of Will Wright from Salford City, with the teenager expected to become one of their latest youth recruits in this transfer window. Wright has caught the attention of several top clubs in England, having impressed in Salford’s youth ranks and made a promising start with the senior squad.

Salford were hopeful of keeping the talented youngster, especially as he was tipped to play more frequently in the upcoming campaign. However, they have had to face reality amid growing interest from top Premier League clubs. Liverpool were initially leading the race to sign him and entered negotiations earlier this summer.

Liverpool’s Exit Opens the Door for Arsenal

Despite their early efforts, Liverpool failed to meet Salford’s valuation of the player. The League Two club reportedly rejected multiple offers that did not reflect Wright’s growing reputation. This has allowed Arsenal to step in and make significant progress in their own pursuit of the teenager. They are now said to be willing to offer a package more in line with what Salford are seeking, giving them a strong advantage in securing his services.

The Gunners are known for their strong focus on youth development and see Wright as a player who fits their long-term strategy. His technical quality and footballing intelligence have made him one of the most highly regarded prospects in his age group. Arsenal’s ability to provide a clear pathway to the first team makes them a very attractive option for rising talents like Wright.

Arsenal in Advanced Talks to Complete Deal

According to the Daily Mail, talks between Arsenal and Salford are now at an advanced stage, and an agreement is expected soon. The player is reportedly keen on the move and would welcome the opportunity to join one of the top clubs in the country. Arsenal’s recruitment team is pushing to finalise the deal swiftly so Wright can be integrated into their youth setup ahead of the new season.

Arsenal remain a destination of choice for many young players, and if Wright joins, he will have the platform to develop further and potentially become a key player in the future.

