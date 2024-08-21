Arsenal is now considered a losing side in the race for Euro 2024 finalist

Ivan Toney has long been on Arsenal’s radar, but he now looks set to become another transfer target the Gunners will miss out on.

The English striker has been in superb form over the past few seasons and was once Arsenal’s top choice for a striking addition.

However, this summer, Arsenal did not prioritise signing him, even when it became apparent that Brentford might be open to selling.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have also shown interest in Toney, who is expected to be on the move soon.

According to The Times, Toney is now edging closer to a transfer to Al-Ahli, signalling that Arsenal and other top Premier League clubs are likely to lose out on his signature.

The report suggests that Al-Ahli’s initial offer of around £35 million was rejected, but they are prepared to return with an improved bid of approximately £50 million, which is expected to meet Brentford’s asking price.

It seems Toney is no longer a part of our transfer plans, so we have not been serious about signing him in this window.

The striker could leave the Premier League, and that will not hurt us because we have other strikers whom we want to sign and improve our squad.

