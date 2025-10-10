Arsenal is now considered the main suitor for La Liga midfielder

Sevilla are reportedly preparing to sell midfielder Lucien Agoumé, who joined the club from Inter Milan at the beginning of 2024. Since his arrival, he has developed into one of their most important players, attracting the attention of several major European sides interested in his services.

Agoumé’s Development and Growing Interest

Over the past two summer transfer windows, Agoumé has been linked with a move away from Sevilla, and Arsenal are among the clubs following him closely. The Gunners have a strong record of scouting players in Spain, and Sevilla are known for being open to selling their best performers when the right offer arrives. Agoumé’s development has been impressive, and he has continued to work hard to refine his game, showing both consistency and ambition.

His dedication has helped him become one of Sevilla’s standout players, and his performances have positioned him for a potential move to a bigger stage. Observers suggest that this determination could soon earn him a transfer to a top club, with Arsenal appearing to be the leading contender for his signature. The move would not only reward his progress but also fit Arsenal’s long-term strategy of combining young, talented players with established stars.

Arsenal’s Position and Transfer Outlook

There are several clubs currently tracking the 23-year-old midfielder, but according to Vamos Sevilla FC, Arsenal are now considered his main suitor. The report indicates that as the Gunners continue to monitor him, a move to the Emirates Stadium is viewed as his most likely next step.

Arsenal already have a strong midfield, yet they remain committed to strengthening key areas ahead of future campaigns. Signing Agoumé would make sense both in the present and for the years ahead, as his age and potential fit the club’s vision of building a sustainable and competitive team.

As the next transfer window approaches, Sevilla’s openness to negotiate suggests that Agoumé’s time in Spain could be nearing its conclusion. His consistent performances and maturity have made him one of the most talked-about midfielders in La Liga, and if current reports prove accurate, a move to Arsenal may soon mark the next major chapter in his promising career.

