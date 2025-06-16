Arsenal is now considering a move for Rodrygo’s teammate

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Rodrygo for much of this transfer window and remain keen on signing the Brazilian. His future at Real Madrid appears uncertain, especially with the arrival of a new manager, and it is unclear whether he will retain a regular starting place under the new regime.

Xabi Alonso is now at the helm of the Madrid side and is expected to evaluate every player. However, some individuals are likely to be seen as first-choice options ahead of others. Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior are widely regarded as players who will be given priority in the starting eleven, which could push Rodrygo further down the pecking order.

In the coming weeks, Real Madrid’s participation in the Club World Cup may provide early indications of Alonso’s tactical preferences. It is during this period that Rodrygo will hope to earn playing time and establish his place in the manager’s plans. If he is overlooked, it may further fuel speculation over a possible departure.

Arsenal Exploring Options Within Real Madrid Squad

Arsenal have a history of signing players from Real Madrid and may be prepared to revisit that path once again. Should a deal for Rodrygo become unfeasible, the club have already identified a potential alternative within the same squad.

Brahim Diaz Now on Arsenal’s Radar

As reported by Defensa Central, Arsenal like Brahim Diaz as well and have recently considered making a move for him. The report states that the attacker is the subject of discussion at the Arsenal board and that the club are likely to pursue him during this window, even if it means ending their interest in Rodrygo.

Diaz could be a fantastic addition to our squad, and he has so much experience already, which could be valuable to our dressing room.

As the transfer window progresses, Arsenal appear ready to adapt their strategy depending on the availability of their targets and how the situation unfolds at Real Madrid.

