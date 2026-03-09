Arsenal is now considering loaning out teenager in the summer

Myles Lewis Skelly is no closer to reclaiming his place in the Arsenal team after losing his starting role to Riccardo Calafiori at the beginning of this season.

The Englishman had established himself as the first choice left back at the Emirates during the previous campaign, and there were high expectations surrounding his development heading into the current season. His performances had suggested he was ready to continue progressing at senior level after impressing consistently in Arsenal’s youth setup.

Lewis Skelly had been in outstanding form for the club’s youth sides over several seasons, building a reputation as one of the most promising young players within the academy. That promise appeared to translate effectively during his breakthrough campaign last term, when he delivered a number of strong performances that helped him secure regular opportunities in the first team.

Increased competition in the squad

However, circumstances have changed significantly this season. Riccardo Calafiori has moved ahead of him in the pecking order, while Piero Hincapie has also established himself as another option in the same position. Both players bring considerably more senior experience, which has made it difficult for Lewis Skelly to regain his place in the starting line-up.

The heightened competition for places has limited his opportunities, leaving him on the fringes of the squad during an important stage of the campaign. Managers often prioritise experience when the stakes are high, particularly when a team is competing for major honours.

Possible summer departure

Arsenal decided to retain Lewis Skelly within their squad during the January transfer window in order to maintain adequate depth in defensive areas. At the time, there had been interest in securing his services on loan, with Everton reportedly keen to bring him in for the remainder of the season.

However, the club’s position could change when the summer transfer window opens. As reported by Football Insider, Arsenal are now believed to be more open to allowing the player to leave the club.

According to the same report, if Lewis Skelly continues to struggle for meaningful game time during the closing weeks of the campaign, Arsenal could consider offers for his signature at the end of the term. A move away may also impact his international ambitions, as a lack of regular football could see him miss out on selection for the England World Cup squad.

