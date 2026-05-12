Arsenal is now directly complicating Barcelona’s interest in La Liga attacker

FC Barcelona know that Julian Alvarez is interested in joining their team at the end of the season, but they are also aware that the forward is wanted by Arsenal in the Premier League.

There is a growing expectation that Alvarez could leave Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal are determined to position themselves as the leading contenders to secure his signature, with the Gunners actively pushing to bring him to North London. The situation is becoming increasingly competitive, with several top clubs monitoring developments closely as discussions around his future continue to intensify.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez

Barcelona remain intent on winning the race for the attacker, although competition from Arsenal has complicated their plans. As reported by Fichajes, Arsenal’s involvement has added significant pressure to the situation, with both clubs monitoring developments closely as the transfer window approaches.

Arsenal are believed to have the financial capacity to compete strongly for the player, and they are prepared to offer an attractive package to both Alvarez and Atletico Madrid in order to complete a potential deal at the end of the current campaign. This reflects their ambition to strengthen their attacking options and remain competitive at the highest level of European football.

Alvarez’s future decision

Alvarez has already proven himself in both La Liga and during his time in the Premier League with Manchester City, which strengthens the belief that he could adapt quickly to another elite environment.

His next move may ultimately depend on which club presents the most compelling financial and sporting project, with both Barcelona and Arsenal eager to secure a forward capable of making an immediate impact at the highest level. The decision is expected to be influenced by both ambition and long-term career planning as interest continues to grow. Both clubs are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely ahead of the transfer window.

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