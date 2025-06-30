Arsenal is now expected to make a new bid for English striker

Arsenal made their interest in Ollie Watkins clear back in January, when they reportedly submitted a bid to sign the Aston Villa striker. The Gunners have tracked him for quite some time, and they saw the winter window as an opportunity to finally bring him in, particularly after being hit with an injury crisis in attack.

However, Villa were not prepared to lose such a key player mid-season and rejected the offer outright. Arsenal, in turn, had to finish the campaign with the attacking options already at their disposal.

Summer striker plans evolving

The club has continued its pursuit of a new centre-forward this summer and has focused most of its efforts on Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. Talks are ongoing with both Sporting Club and RB Leipzig, but those deals have proven complex, and there is a growing sense that the Gunners may need alternative options.

A report from Football Insider now claims that Arsenal could return for Watkins before the end of the current transfer window. Aston Villa may be forced into a sale, not necessarily by choice, but due to concerns over their PSR compliance.

Watkins is a proven performer at Premier League level and would represent a signing that requires no adaptation to the pace and physicality of English football. That in itself is a major advantage, especially for a club like Arsenal, which is desperate to end its trophy drought and needs players capable of delivering immediately.

A sensible alternative?

While Watkins might not offer the same long-term ceiling as some of the younger options the club has looked at, he is a consistent goalscorer with a strong work ethic and a clear understanding of the league. These attributes could make him the most sensible choice if other targets prove too expensive or unavailable.

Ultimately, the decision will lie with the manager and recruitment team. They have done a fine job reshaping the squad in recent years, and if they choose to go back in for Watkins, there’s every reason to believe it will be a well-considered move rather than one made out of desperation.

