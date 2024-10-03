Arsenal is now facing competition from the Manchester clubs for striker

Arsenal wanted to sign Benjamin Sesko during the last transfer window and did everything they could to secure the Slovenian striker. While Sesko was interested, he ultimately turned them down, choosing to continue his development at RB Leipzig.

The Gunners did not sign an alternative, which is a clear indication that they plan to pursue Sesko again in a year’s time.

His decision to stay at Leipzig is proving to be the right one, as he has become a key player for the German club, consistently scoring goals. This period of development is preparing him for a future move to a bigger club, and Arsenal hopes he will eventually join them at the end of this season.

However, they now face competition from Manchester City and Manchester United, with Bild journalist Sten Hornig confirming their interest in an exclusive interview with Tuttojuve.

He said:

“In addition to the market value of over €75m, which is probably difficult to reach for an Italian club, the biggest difficulties will come from Premier League clubs that want to get serious next summer. I’m referring to Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, who are among the teams that continue to monitor him the most.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko has been brilliant this season, so it is not a surprise that more clubs are showing interest in his signature.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…