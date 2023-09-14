Arsenal is now facing increasing competition for the signature of Sporting star

Arsenal’s previous attempt to secure Sporting Club’s Ousmane Diomande’s signature during the last transfer window ended in failure, potentially complicating their chances of bringing him into their squad.

According to reports, the Gunners saw their initial bid for Diomande rejected, deemed insufficient, and are now planning to return with a more enticing offer at the end of this season.

However, the path to acquiring him may become even more arduous this time around, as multiple other teams have expressed interest in signing him.

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal will face competition from three or possibly four other clubs in their pursuit of Diomande, who continues to impress while playing for Sporting Club.

Diomande has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young defensive talents and has a lengthy contract with Sporting. Consequently, the Portuguese club will demand a substantial transfer fee for his services.

It will be intriguing to observe how high Arsenal is willing to go in their pursuit of adding him to their squad during this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande is one of the finest talents outside the top European leagues and it is just a matter of time before he plays in a bigger competition.

Arsenal will certainly not want to miss out on him in any way if they get another chance to seal the deal and add him to their squad.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…