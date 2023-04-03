Arsenal is now facing Liverpool competition for Bundesliga star

Jesper Lindstrøm has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now as the Gunners plan for the summer.

He first entered their radar at the start of this season after his fine performance for Eintracht Frankfurt last term.

As the season progressed, he continued to show he has what it takes to do well at his present club and beyond.

Mikel Arteta’s side has continued to monitor the Dane and could move for him when this campaign finishes.

However, journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed Liverpool is also keen and is watching him.

The Reds have endured a horrific season in every competition despite nearly winning the quadruple in the last term.

They now seem prepared to splash the cash to bolster their squad again and Plettenberg sees the Reds as one of the main competitors for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We and Liverpool are two top clubs in England and Lindstrøm will struggle to make a choice.

The attacking midfielder will be delighted with the interest from both sides, but he looks more likely to play regularly at Liverpool, who need new midfielders more than we do.

But we can still get our man if we push hard enough and convince him.

