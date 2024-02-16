Arsenal is now facing serious competition for Premier League ace

Pedro Neto is poised to leave Wolves in the summer as the club aims to sell one of their top stars to generate funds for new signings.

As one of the Premier League’s standout wingers, Neto has captured the attention of Arsenal. The Gunners believe that the Portuguese star has the potential to integrate into their team and become a significant contributor to their success.

Wolves have a history of selling their top players to fund new acquisitions, a strategy Arsenal is well aware of. The Gunners are gearing up to make a move for Neto, but they must act swiftly and avoid complacency.

A report in The Sun suggests that Arsenal faces competition from Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham for the talented winger. This intensifies the competition for Neto’s signature, adding urgency to Arsenal’s pursuit.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These clubs have the money and appeal to persuade Neto to join them, and we must stay on our toes as we formulate a plan to make it easier to win the race for his signature.

It would come down to the team that offers him a good wage and more guarantee of game time, which might be difficult for us because we have established starting wingers.

THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…