Arsenal is now facing West Ham competition for Ligue 1 star

West Ham has emerged as the latest club to express interest in Elye Wahi, who had been previously targeted by Arsenal, following the collapse of his potential move to Chelsea.

During his impressive campaign with Montpellier in France last season, Wahi garnered attention from various clubs, including Arsenal, with his standout performances. Despite their focus on nurturing young talents, Arsenal is also exploring options beyond their youth ranks and is seeking players who can make an immediate impact.

The Gunners view Wahi as a potential addition who could thrive at the Emirates. However, other clubs have also recognised the talent of the French attacker. According to The Daily Mail, West Ham has now entered the race to secure his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wahi did well in France last season, but we also have Folarin Balogun, who did arguably much better and the USMNT star will likely do better than him in England.

Instead of splashing the cash to add Wahi to our squad, we should keep Balogun and make him a key part of our squad.

That way, we will save money and develop one of our own that we can sell for a huge fee in the future.

