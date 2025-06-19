Arsenal is now favourites to sign sought-after attacker

Arsenal are making strategic efforts to strengthen their squad during the current transfer window, and one position that has been identified for improvement is the centre-forward role. The Gunners already possess several talented attacking players, but there remains a clear need for a striker capable of scoring at least 20 league goals per season.

This summer presents a key opportunity to address that gap, and one name currently being linked with a move to the Emirates is Viktor Gyökeres. The Swedish international has enjoyed an exceptional spell in European football over the past two seasons, establishing himself as a consistent and prolific goal scorer for Sporting Club.

Arsenal Leading the Chase for Prolific Striker

Despite Sporting managing to keep hold of him in the summer of 2024, the striker is now believed to be open to a transfer, and his current club are reportedly prepared to allow him to leave. Arsenal are currently leading the race for his signature and are looking to finalise a deal swiftly.

The Gunners’ need for a high-calibre striker has become increasingly evident, and Gyökeres fits the profile of the type of player they have been lacking. Strong, clinical, and technically sound, he offers the kind of presence up front that could transform Arsenal’s attacking approach in the upcoming campaign.

Although there have been reports of a disagreement between the striker and his club, it does not appear to be significantly affecting the likelihood of a transfer. The club remain in a strong negotiating position and is continuing to push forward with their pursuit.

Positive Indications From Player’s Camp

According to Corriere dello Sport, Gyökeres’ agent has expressed confidence that his client will become an Arsenal player before the end of the current transfer window. The remarks reflect optimism from the player’s camp and suggest that discussions may already be progressing well behind the scenes.

Arsenal have been searching for a striker throughout the summer and are aware of the importance of concluding a deal without unnecessary delay. Securing Gyökeres could prove to be a crucial piece of business, providing the firepower needed to compete at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions.

