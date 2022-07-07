Arsenal is now focusing on sales to fund more summer spending

Arsenal has added some interesting names to their squad in this transfer window, including the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira.

They will continue to make new signings, and several names have been linked with a move to the club.

However, they might have to sell first before they add more players to the group and they do have some deadwood that needs to be offloaded.

The Sun says Mikel Arteta’s side is looking to sell up to seven players before this transfer window closes.

Nicolas Pepe, Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson are all available for transfer.

However, it has been hard for them to find buyers for these individuals and it means they could be stuck with some of them when this campaign resumes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most of these players are the reason we have underachieved for so long and we must find new homes for them.

Keeping them at the Emirates will leave us with an unnecessarily big squad.

It could also make transfer targets feel the competition for a place on the team is too much for them.

Eventually, we might be forced to offload some of these players in temporary deals because no club wants them on a permanent transfer.

