Arsenal is now hopeful 23-year-old will agree on a new deal

Reiss Nelson has rejected at least two contract proposals from Arsenal to extend his contract at the club.

The attacker has been a fringe player at the Emirates in recent seasons and has enjoyed fruitful loan spells at Feyenoord and Hoffenheim.

He will be out of a contract in a few weeks’ time, but the Gunners want him to remain on their books beyond this season.

Several clubs are waiting in the wings to grab Nelson as soon as he is a free agent, but Arsenal is working hard to keep the Englishman.

The Times reveals they are now confident they will find an agreement with his entourage to persuade him to stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal is expected to make him an improved offer for his signature and is confident he will accept and sign on the dotted line.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson has been an exemplary contributor to our game off the bench but might never be a starter at the club.

However, for the purpose of squad depth, we need to keep him in the group beyond this campaign and ensure we make good money when he departs at a future date.

But he might want to leave because we cannot guarantee him game time.

