Arsenal is now hoping for a £4m fee for outcast

Arsenal appears to be on the verge of offloading Nicolas Pepe, and the Ivorian winger is reportedly close to joining several players who have recently moved to Saudi Arabia.

Pepe has been made available for transfer by Arsenal since the summer, but he couldn’t secure a move during the European transfer window. Arsenal has made it clear that he won’t play if he remains at the club, as his shirt number has already been reassigned.

According to CNN Turk, Pepe is on the verge of a potential move to Al-Shabab, and Arsenal is aiming to collect approximately £4 million for the player.

However, if the move to the Saudi Pro League doesn’t materialise before their deadline, Pepe could potentially move to Besiktas.

Besiktas has expressed interest in signing him for several weeks, and their transfer window will remain open for nearly ten more days, providing additional time to negotiate a deal for the former Nice loanee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has been a terrible signing for us and the attacker has proven to be a player we should not have gone near.

The good thing is that our team has evolved and moved on from him in the last few transfer windows.

We have rebuilt a team that does not have to keep Pepe to do well.

